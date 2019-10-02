CME Group Inc. (CME) EPS Estimated At $1.64; Webster Financial (WBS)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 136 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 110 cut down and sold their stakes in Webster Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 78.21 million shares, down from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Webster Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 89 Increased: 93 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.64 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 13.10% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. CME’s profit would be $587.28M giving it 32.08 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.76 EPS previously, CME Group Inc.’s analysts see -6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $210.46. About 76,311 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $223’s average target is 5.96% above currents $210.46 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21400 target in Thursday, September 5 report. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 3. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Berenberg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Cap reported 6,500 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 85,677 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Whitnell & reported 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 23,101 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 3.21 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Etrade Management Limited Liability Co has 22,077 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0.02% stake. Cincinnati Corp stated it has 1.00M shares or 7.12% of all its holdings. Montrusco Bolton Investments has invested 1.72% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 487,746 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mufg Americas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 15,965 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,276 shares.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.37 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.59 million for 10.94 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation for 329,271 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 823,119 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.01% invested in the company for 137,036 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Management Inc. has invested 0.93% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 2.00 million shares.

