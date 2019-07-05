CME Group Inc. (CME) EPS Estimated At $1.63; IBERDROLA SA SPONSORED ADR SPAIN (IBDRY) SI Decreased By 67.57%

IBERDROLA SA SPONSORED ADR SPAIN (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had a decrease of 67.57% in short interest. IBDRY’s SI was 77,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 67.57% from 239,600 shares previously. With 298,800 avg volume, 0 days are for IBERDROLA SA SPONSORED ADR SPAIN (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s short sellers to cover IBDRY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 12,188 shares traded. Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.63 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.32% from last quarter’s $1.74 EPS. CME’s profit would be $578.00 million giving it 30.95 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.62 EPS previously, CME Group Inc.’s analysts see 0.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $201.77. About 336,313 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Iberdrola, S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.94 billion. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses divisions. It has a 18.95 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, gas combined cycle, and cogeneration facilities; and electricity from onshore and offshore wind, mini-hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc.

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. Bernstein maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Bank of America downgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, January 11. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $191 target. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,674 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Markel holds 0.37% or 135,000 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 244,814 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 103,077 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.39% or 17,796 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 1.33 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 2,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital has invested 1.63% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mawer Investment holds 0.81% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 693,373 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Omers Administration Corp holds 0.01% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 13,333 shares.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.55 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 37.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

