CME Group Inc. (CME) Analysts See $1.64 EPS; CMS Energy (CMS) Sentiment Is 1.13

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.64 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 13.10% from last quarter's $1.45 EPS. CME's profit would be $587.28 million giving it 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.76 EPS previously, CME Group Inc.'s analysts see -6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 2.13 million shares traded or 64.97% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500.

CMS Energy Corp (CMS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 200 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 177 sold and reduced stock positions in CMS Energy Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 245.28 million shares, down from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding CMS Energy Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 144 Increased: 148 New Position: 52.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 3.51M shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.00M for 21.32 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 6.08% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation for 492,800 shares. Crow Point Partners Llc owns 365,532 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Llc has 2.5% invested in the company for 68,161 shares. The Switzerland-based Partners Group Holding Ag has invested 2.32% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.30 million shares.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $17.91 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 30.77 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Llc has 45,046 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd holds 1,360 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment stated it has 33,170 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 414,777 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Nippon Life Americas Inc owns 23,410 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.31 million shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Company has 45,110 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl has 0.45% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 605,583 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 5,506 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 2,978 are held by Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 6.52 million shares. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oakbrook Investments Lc accumulated 197,210 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Gradient Invests Limited Co owns 0.48% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 48,447 shares. Whittier holds 905 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.61 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.