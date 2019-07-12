Cme Group Com (CME) Stock Rose While Capital Counsel Raised by $720,124 Its Position; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Position in American Airls Group (AAL) Has Lifted by $786,904

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 889,560 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.40M, up from 885,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $205.56. About 122,018 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 292,993 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,910 are held by Sit Assoc. Oakworth Cap owns 571 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Natixis reported 0.13% stake. Wade G W And invested in 2,094 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 4.49% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bartlett & Limited Liability Company accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Llc holds 3,259 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd reported 151,181 shares stake. Moller Financial Svcs has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested 0.79% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 599,756 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 78,243 shares. Bollard Group Inc Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 205 shares. Haverford Trust Company owns 1,319 shares. Sun Life Finance reported 610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

