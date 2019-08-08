Cme Group Com (CME) Shares Rose While Cibc World Markets Lowered Its Stake; Mackay Shields Has Decreased Curtiss Wright (CW) Holding by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 10,292 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 24,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $120.85. About 247,776 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 47,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 49,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 1.67M shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 56,030 shares to 175,303 shares, valued at $52.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 94,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 17,517 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 97,914 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd holds 33,725 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Co has 2,838 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.40M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 356 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 7,500 shares. Smith Asset Gp LP has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 7,538 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 97 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Alps Advisors Inc has 3,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 307,082 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

