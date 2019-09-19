Cme Group Com (CME) Shareholder Horizon Investments Decreased Its Holding; Huntington National Bank Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $816,208; Share Value Declined

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 90.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 14,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 15,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $216.17. About 1.03 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 89,083 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.72M, up from 86,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $291.56. About 7.84M shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 6,045 shares to 10,506 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrckr Rusl 1000 by 120,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10,858 shares to 111,374 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree (Prn) (DEM) by 40,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,293 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

