Cme Group Com (CME) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose; Verus Financial Partners Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 135,135 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.24 million, down from 137,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB) by 44,582 shares to 400,739 shares, valued at $19.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 392,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 97,422 shares. Altfest L J Incorporated has 2,746 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Thornburg Invest has 4.95% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3.11M shares. Moreover, Shelter Retirement Plan has 3.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Roosevelt Inv Grp holds 2.39% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 116,407 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,602 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 99,357 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.31% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 283,914 shares. Riverpark Cap Ltd Co holds 44,992 shares. Guggenheim Cap invested in 72,921 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,559 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 29,895 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. The United Kingdom-based Horseman Mgmt has invested 0.37% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Street reported 16.37M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

