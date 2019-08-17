Cme Group Com (CME) Market Valuation Rose While Corda Investment Management Cut by $336,692 Its Stake; As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Share Value Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $894,153

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 135,135 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.24 million, down from 137,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts

