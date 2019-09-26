Cme Group Com (CME) Holder Capital Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $843,900; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Upped Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $604,187

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 885,210 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.83 million, down from 889,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 827,958 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 5,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,778 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83M, up from 120,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,724 shares to 687,616 shares, valued at $189.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 4,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bakkt Launches Futures Contracts, Bitcoin Price Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.51 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,403 were accumulated by Rothschild Il. Kames Cap Plc accumulated 2.27% or 433,178 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 2,975 shares. Cypress Capital Gru holds 2.41% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 62,874 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of accumulated 30,476 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,574 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 26,605 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 679,245 shares. World Investors holds 35.15 million shares. Churchill Mngmt has 34,187 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 82,488 shares. Polar Cap Llp reported 69,280 shares stake. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 1.66M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. California-based Oakwood Capital Management Limited Liability Ca has invested 2.48% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,300 shares to 10,413 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 15,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,824 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & owns 214,197 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt owns 4.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 369,256 shares. 10 has 3.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Braun Stacey Assoc owns 1.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 181,931 shares. 5,278 were reported by Iron Fincl Llc. 5,022 were accumulated by Altfest L J &. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca accumulated 19,363 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterling Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ardevora Asset Management Llp stated it has 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Old Republic Intl Corp holds 2.06% or 727,100 shares in its portfolio. 16,236 are held by B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% or 25,967 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).