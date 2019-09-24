Cme Group Com (CME) Holder Capital Counsel Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $796,185

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 885,210 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.83 million, down from 889,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $214.99. About 54,914 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 96,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.33 million, down from 103,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 21,166 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.26M for 32.77 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,201 shares to 782,817 shares, valued at $129.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,278 shares to 312,427 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.64M for 21.07 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

