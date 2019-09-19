Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped by $35.77 Million Its Stake; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Welch & Forbes Has Lowered Stake by $310,230 as Share Value Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 212,572 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, down from 216,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 513,507 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 184,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.08M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 884,004 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.34% or 4,400 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 610,397 shares. North Star owns 14,453 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,960 were reported by Twin Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Johnson Fincl Gru, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 368 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan has 35,900 shares. Leavell Inv Management reported 0.65% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Huntington Comml Bank invested in 0% or 1,557 shares. Ca stated it has 84,757 shares or 3.91% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management Limited owns 144,073 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oakbrook Invests Lc owns 2.3% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 197,210 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 425 shares. 116 are held by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 161,007 shares to 421,993 shares, valued at $102.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,500 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 15.07 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,008 shares to 392,536 shares, valued at $28.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 7,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Trust holds 0.55% or 21,342 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc reported 31,895 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.08% or 58,844 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.17% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Brown Advisory accumulated 4,890 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Ashfield Capital Prns Lc has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 717,766 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cambridge Trust Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 3,647 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 107 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 2,500 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 30 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). D E Shaw And Communication stated it has 4,588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 725,415 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnicom dips as McDonald’s picks new agency – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “McDonald’s dumps We Are Unlimited as lead ad agency – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.