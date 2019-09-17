Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose While Mizuho Bank LTD Lowered Its Position by $179.00 Million; Kepos Capital LP Has Increased Stake in Hercules Holding Ii (HCA)

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (HCA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 3,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 22,193 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 18,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Hercules Holding Ii Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 976,393 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 1.12 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.55 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability reported 0.9% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Us Bankshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 233,631 shares. Hartford Invest reported 39,758 shares. Stephens Mngmt Group Inc Inc Ltd Com has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 576 shares. Fiera holds 2.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2.96M shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation has 1.31% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 12,708 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 3,000 shares. Jennison Associate holds 24,390 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,628 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,972 shares. New York-based Element Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.64% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.69% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3,607 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Agf Invs Inc stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Limited Com owns 0.19% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,620 shares.

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Stocks to Play After Trade Talks Are Set to Resume – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Seeks to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Trading Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.47% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 247,057 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 735 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com accumulated 13,338 shares. Harvest Mngmt has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 775 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Company reported 3,900 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fmr Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 8.74M shares. Pitcairn has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 89,963 shares. Lincoln National has 4,446 shares. Earnest Partners Lc owns 146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 39,934 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).