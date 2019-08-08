Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose While Mizuho Bank LTD Has Upped Position; Chieftain Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) as Valuation Declined

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 1.67M shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 2.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 5.89M shares traded or 74.95% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 2,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 44,992 are held by Riverpark Capital Management Limited Company. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc World Corp holds 47,884 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 599,756 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Co. Montrusco Bolton Inc owns 1.42% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 127,009 shares. Country Comml Bank invested in 0% or 200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Invesco Limited invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bangor Natl Bank reported 3,526 shares. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 443 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt holds 5,657 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 993,281 shares stake. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated holds 1.22% or 111,459 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.