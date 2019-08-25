CME Group (CME) to pay $0.75 on Sep 25, 2019; Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Shorts Up By 2.83%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) had an increase of 2.83% in short interest. BOLD’s SI was 1.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.83% from 1.88M shares previously. With 579,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s short sellers to cover BOLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 366,739 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 5.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 16/05/2018 – Audentes Announces Continuing Positive Data from First Dose Cohort of ASPIRO, a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of AT132 in Patients W; 08/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces The Promotion Of Natalie Holles To President And Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Audentes Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOLD); 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 10; 30/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell; 08/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Names Natalie Holles President and Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 13/03/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Abeona, Audentes Headline Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting This Week

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) is expected to pay $0.75 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:CME) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. CME Group Inc’s current price of $211.22 translates into 0.36% yield. CME Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 15/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain’s NEX for possible takeover; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It currently has negative earnings. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.64 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 11,995 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 9,956 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 1,274 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 44,773 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 18,900 shares. Whitnell has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 538,217 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.83% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited has 16,309 shares. Moreover, Fcg Advisors Limited has 0.23% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,156 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,142 shares. Cypress Group has 62,549 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 2,975 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).