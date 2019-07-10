Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose While Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Trimmed Its Holding; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raised Stake in Cerner (CERN) as Valuation Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 384,278 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 14 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 277,773 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray has invested 1.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 22,855 shares. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 74,979 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridges Inv reported 12,851 shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 13,853 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Advsr Limited Com has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 150 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 17,565 shares. Qci Asset Management New York invested in 0% or 250 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Paradigm Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,656 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.37% or 7,331 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 288,180 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 5,573 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 70,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rampart Invest Mgmt Communication Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 121,831 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,099 were accumulated by Naples Glob Advisors Limited Co. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.2% or 586,008 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 138,736 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 28,767 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 48,396 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Friess Assocs Limited Liability holds 1.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 85,077 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alkeon Cap Ltd invested 0.3% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Coe Management Ltd Liability Company has 8,945 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. 29,895 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 0.78% or 483,480 shares. Citizens & Northern accumulated 2,998 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

