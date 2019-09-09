Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose While Mizuho Bank LTD Raised Position by $14.76 Million; Proffitt & Goodson Position in Intel (INTC) Trimmed by $1.01 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Independent Investors holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 28,692 shares. Waters Parkerson & Llc, Louisiana-based fund reported 69,957 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.74% or 246,070 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 185,687 shares stake. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership reported 58,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc holds 41,979 shares. Athena Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lakeview Capital Prns Lc holds 23,235 shares. Spc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,122 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.23% stake. Karpus Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,116 shares. Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,352 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,709 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares to 251,698 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp accumulated 17,622 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust has 114,028 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cap Sarl accumulated 75,825 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Reliance Co Of Delaware stated it has 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 44,992 are owned by Riverpark Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Altfest L J And Co Incorporated stated it has 2,746 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 326,594 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1,805 shares. Investors, a California-based fund reported 13.77M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 47,963 shares. 37 are owned by Destination Wealth Management. Fred Alger holds 0.06% or 92,393 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 116,407 shares. Asset Inc owns 21,234 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 26,600 shares.