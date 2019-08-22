Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose While Sabal Trust Co Trimmed Position; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 144,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 147,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 263,619 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 18/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT PRESSURED BY HIGHER CORN PRICES, WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company's stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $526.95. About 153,059 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC) by 12,687 shares to 36,734 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,435 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.1% or 14,684 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com holds 793 shares. Winslow Capital Management Llc reported 408,061 shares stake. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 11,137 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hs Mgmt Prtn has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 23,491 shares stake. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.59% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 44,958 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 44 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0% or 2 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,854 shares. Sunbelt stated it has 987 shares. Davenport Company Limited Company stated it has 1.17% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Ltd reported 4,156 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 1.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cls Llc invested in 5,954 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Stephens Ar reported 3,723 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Company reported 1.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Bankshares stated it has 7,725 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp owns 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,680 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd has invested 0.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.21% or 500,734 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Management Llc has 46,102 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.16% or 3.46M shares. British Columbia Mngmt invested in 97,871 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,270 shares to 248,475 shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq" on March 05, 2019