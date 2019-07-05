Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose While Principal Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Allen Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 5,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 507,975 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.60M, down from 513,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 330,103 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 639,669 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Management stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 0.16% or 68,170 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 173,006 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 486,365 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.04% or 20,047 shares. 6,360 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Ent Ser Corp owns 337 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 35,814 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,729 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 11,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 26,767 were reported by Eagle Advisors Ltd Llc. Texas-based Doliver Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mufg Americas Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 18,090 shares. Mawer Invest Management holds 35,362 shares. Essex Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,454 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.16B for 20.43 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, BOX, BUD and FDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANHEUSER-BUSCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 43,801 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $79.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 39,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl reported 0.78% stake. Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 83,827 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 500,734 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Management reported 144,228 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 8,720 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc stated it has 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested in 320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2,049 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 37,179 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 48,396 shares. Horseman Cap Management Limited invested 0.37% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bamco Ny has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northpointe Cap Ltd invested in 1.58% or 30,447 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 0.18% or 6,340 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $578.00M for 30.94 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.