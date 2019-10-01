Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose While Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted by $4.13 Million Its Holding; P P G Inds (PPG) Holder Us Bancorp De Decreased Position

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in P P G Inds Inc (PPG) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 20,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 361,042 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.14 million, down from 381,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in P P G Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 108,991 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 126,890 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.63M, up from 105,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 105,467 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 18.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited has invested 0.15% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 3,870 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Com holds 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 16,707 shares. Whitnell & Communications has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Zebra Management reported 2,889 shares. Moreover, Quantbot LP has 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 5,539 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.5% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 51,655 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 268,912 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley And Assoc accumulated 2,000 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,760 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 10,149 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 2.22 million shares. Moreover, Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 2,632 shares to 374,165 shares, valued at $44.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Etf (HYG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Multiple Bidders Show Up for Axalta (AXTA) Auction – Source – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PPG names two executive vice presidents – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CDR in talks to partner with PPG (PPG) for Axalta (AXTA) bid – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fastest 3D Printer Nexa3D Welcomes Frank S. Sklarsky to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Industries: Uninspiring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 15,000 shares to 363,386 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,250 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.04% or 753,856 shares. 1.17 million are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 145,023 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capstone Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 778 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Becker Capital Management holds 0.03% or 4,780 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc has 300 shares. 31,725 are owned by Leavell Invest Mgmt. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 210,967 shares. Thornburg Invest Management Inc has invested 5.26% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.06% or 242,466 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.15% or 194,263 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc has 660,166 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.