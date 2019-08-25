Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.25 Million Its Position; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Valuation Declined

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 30/03/2018 – Fintech alley cat gets the cream with £670m CME deal; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 01/05/2018 – Ag Barometer declines for second month amid looming trade war concerns; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE APRIL 1FCJ8 AND MAY 1FCK8 CONTRACTS DOWN 4.500 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 10,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.11 million are held by Pnc Financial Svcs Group. Peoples Financial stated it has 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cadence Cap Llc reported 21,864 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca reported 790 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.29% or 3,969 shares. Paradigm Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,588 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 443,732 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management accumulated 2,495 shares. Courage Miller Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability holds 1,101 shares. South State owns 1.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,017 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth owns 1,565 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited owns 675 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 2,302 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 11,222 shares to 82,868 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 36,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares to 58,374 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).