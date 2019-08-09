CME Group (CME) Stock Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Deutsche Bank; The $240.0000 Target Indicates 13.69% Potential; The Chemours Company (CC) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CC in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust upgraded the shares of CC in report on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. Jefferies maintained the shares of CC in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. See The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) latest ratings:

Deutsche Bank currently has a $240.0000 target on the $76.58B market cap company or 13.69% upside potential. In a report issued on Friday, 9 August, CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) stock had its “Buy” Rating reiterated by expert analysts at Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gemini Exchange Data Is Being Added to CME’s Crypto Indices – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock increased 1.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.1. About 1.05 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 41,132 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 4.27% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 196,714 were reported by Strs Ohio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 33,182 shares. First Merchants invested in 2,200 shares. 125,698 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. 15,311 were accumulated by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Llc. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 62 shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,100 shares.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.58 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has 0.03% invested in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) for 6,712 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 766 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.17 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chemours (NYSE:CC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Chemours Stock Fell 20.5% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Chemours Company (CC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Chemours Company – CC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chemours misses Q2 number, guides full-year earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.