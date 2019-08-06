Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose While Sarasin & Partners Llp Cut by $4.74 Million Its Holding; Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) Holder Sensato Investors Lifted Its Stake

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by 73.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 215,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% . The institutional investor held 509,501 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 293,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 741,011 shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 06/03/2018 – NovAtel® Demonstrates Precise Positioning Using the Teseo APP and Teseo V Automotive GNSS Chipsets from STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 31/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Shareholders Adopt All Resolutions at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS CFO-DESIGNATE SAYS EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN GROSS MARGINS SUBSTANIALLY AT SAME LEVELS, EVEN WITH FOREX SWINGS AND OTHER PRESSURES; 15/05/2018 – STMicro sees stronger than expected 2018 revenue growth; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fine-Tuned for Visual Search (COSSIM); 25/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics 1Q Net Pft $239M

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 28,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 993,281 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.47 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.25. About 239,553 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 51,597 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.19% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 31,706 were accumulated by Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 180,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Buckingham Asset Mngmt reported 3,558 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 0.06% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. 3.11M were reported by Thornburg Invest Management. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 33,182 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America accumulated 4,650 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 2.84% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Inspirion Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,125 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 8,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 18,760 are held by Twin Cap Management.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 85,000 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 17,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,529 shares to 1,047 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,218 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

