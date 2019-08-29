Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose While Mizuho Bank LTD Raised Its Position; Redmile Group Lowered Its Position in Icu Med (ICUI) as Share Price Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $215.57. About 466,405 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, WORRIES OVER CHINA’S TARIFF HIKE ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – After rocky start to SOFR, investors may be slow to embrace futures

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $158.66. About 129,820 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NY financial regulator approves Bakkt trust license – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Capital Management Corporation La holds 11,155 shares. Illinois-based Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Limited Liability Co reported 4,845 shares. Thomasville Bankshares owns 9,444 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 5,428 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc (Wy) holds 0.05% or 236 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 83,827 shares. Mizuho Bancorporation has invested 1.5% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mawer Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.81% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Security Natl Trust reported 127 shares. Eqis Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,832 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,017 shares. Burns J W Communication Incorporated Ny owns 0.73% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 18,085 shares. 152,844 are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICU Medical defended at KeyBanc – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Cap reported 1,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 60,501 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 6,232 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr accumulated 7,872 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 308 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 102,247 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd stated it has 4,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 9,889 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 942 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 2,925 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 353,289 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.07% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 119,606 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,901 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 12,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.