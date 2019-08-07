Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose While Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lowered Holding by $334,888; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Valuation Declined, Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 5,977 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 8,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 1.43M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 429,108 shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. $2,004 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. Miller Kevin S. also bought $2,004 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, February 15. On Monday, June 17 the insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998. Rytter Katie had bought 38 shares worth $500 on Monday, June 17.

