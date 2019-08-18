Cme Group (CME) Stake Maintained by Pioneer Investment Management Inc; Madison Investment Holdings Maintains Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 161,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 811,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78 million, up from 649,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 2.00 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 118,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.08 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP – CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Com invested in 29,612 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of accumulated 1.93% or 2.79 million shares. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 48,430 shares. 593,735 are owned by Thornburg Invest Management Inc. Eagle Ridge Management reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 96,150 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 48,045 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7.42 million shares. Hills Bank And accumulated 8,878 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 10,751 shares. Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,078 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 21,739 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund Comments on Cognizant – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 239,132 shares to 205,694 shares, valued at $28.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 113,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,666 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 54,835 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $100.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc (Put) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,500 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CME) 2.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 5,663 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 30,000 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Management Corporation holds 1.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 12,708 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 71,562 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Smithfield reported 364 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,821 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il has 5,649 shares. Products Ltd Llc has invested 0.56% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The New York-based Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.69% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,519 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aviva Public Limited reported 0.33% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Reilly Financial Limited Com has 191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27.66 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc.