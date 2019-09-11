Cme Group (CME) Stake Maintained by Mizuho Bank Ltd; Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Holder White Pine Capital Has Upped Stake by $352,750 as Valuation Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $202.77. About 1.79M shares traded or 40.81% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle turn up on short-covering, fund buying; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 05/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 4; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 21,365 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 10,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.95M market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 15,524 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c

