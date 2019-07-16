Cme Group (CME) Stake Held by Vgi Partners Pty Ltd; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined, Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $361,800

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $206.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 19,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 4.44M shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 46,026 shares to 74,357 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 74,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).