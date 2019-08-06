Cme Group (CME) Stake Held by Mizuho Bank Ltd; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Share Price Rose While Wellington Shields & Company Upped Holding by $327,100

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 18.54 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $201.88. About 1.77 million shares traded or 27.44% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Mngmt Nv accumulated 228 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.55 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Permanens Capital Lp holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 9,279 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arete Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,748 shares. Forte Capital Lc Adv reported 1.54% stake. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,424 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 0.08% or 87,351 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arizona State Retirement System reported 125,698 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 26,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sns Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.88% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alley Limited Liability Company reported 26,535 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 47,831 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,696 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).