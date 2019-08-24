Cme Group (CME) Stake Has Lifted by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc; Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Declined While Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.53 Million

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 13; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 10,567 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, down from 28,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.42M shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mizuho National Bank & Trust owns 1.5% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.03 million shares. Finemark State Bank And Tru reported 0.31% stake. Argent Trust has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 16,413 shares in its portfolio. 20,302 were reported by Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership. Mirae Asset Investments Limited stated it has 200,717 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Edgestream Limited Partnership accumulated 48,396 shares. Webster Bank N A accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Company owns 1,282 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Com has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 191 shares or 0% of the stock. Oak Ridge Limited holds 0.06% or 5,424 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 41,057 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,480 shares to 6,661 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 25,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).