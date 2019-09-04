Cme Group (CME) Stake Has Increased by Mizuho Bank Ltd; Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.37 Million as Share Value Declined

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.58 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD ISSUES LETTER TO NEWELL HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $220.85. About 429,410 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle turn up on short-covering, fund buying; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.10 million for 7.46 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR) by 4,167 shares to 6,586 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

