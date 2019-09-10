Cme Group (CME) Stake Has Boosted by Gradient Investments Llc; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosted Its Southern Copper (SCCO) Position by $1.24 Million; Share Price Declined

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 78807.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 41,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,821 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $10.57 during the last trading session, reaching $205.01. About 1.89 million shares traded or 51.29% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 137.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 31,705 shares as the company's stock declined 2.48% . The hedge fund held 54,824 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 23,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 567,937 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 27,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 11,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 809 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 84,303 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 183,353 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management has 229,413 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 343,436 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Company reported 9,725 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Korea-based Korea has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 310,758 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 97 were reported by Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc). Creative Planning owns 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 35,279 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.02M shares. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 65,081 shares to 529,632 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,243 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Co reported 15,470 shares stake. Daiwa Sb reported 170 shares. Optimum Advsr owns 1,025 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 37,179 shares. Sei Investments holds 148,227 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 0.89% or 411,455 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 197,482 shares in its portfolio. 476 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Trust Division. Lazard Asset has 20,185 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com reported 30,225 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 28,767 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 36,617 are held by Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. 1.58 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp.