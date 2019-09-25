Cme Group (CME) Stake Boosted by Integre Asset Management Llc; As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Miura Global Management Has Cut Position

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $213.33. About 169,908 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Preliminary Approach to Buy NEX Group; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $250.18. About 678,327 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 347.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr holds 665 shares. 7,565 are held by Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Capital Investors has 0.37% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.54% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 73 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 86,745 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 4.64 million were reported by Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Art Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.48% stake. Eaton Vance has 223,529 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 751,823 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,328 shares. Cornerstone reported 1,212 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited reported 3,108 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Braun Stacey Associates holds 1.41% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 80,106 shares.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 24,000 shares to 724,000 shares, valued at $69.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W And reported 18,165 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd accumulated 319,360 shares. Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 0.17% or 210,967 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.14% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,888 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.32% stake. Cap Intl Ca has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 171,357 shares. 85,077 are owned by Friess Associate Limited Liability Corp. Paradigm Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,780 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De has 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 1,083 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 1.17M shares stake. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 29 shares. Park Oh owns 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,000 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 1,727 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,308 shares to 23,785 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.