Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose While Swarthmore Group Lowered Stake by $6.44 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Heritage Investors Management Decreased Its Holding by $883,935

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group (CME) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 39,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 42,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 7,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 391,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.15M, down from 398,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 24,750 shares to 128,023 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth reported 76,502 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. 53,000 were reported by Mu. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,736 shares. Kistler reported 16,864 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Roundview Capital Limited Com has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 63,389 are owned by Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stewart Patten Comm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Liberty Capital Inc owns 32,894 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va reported 104,716 shares. Mirador Cap LP owns 13,822 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Yhb Advsrs owns 202,851 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,867 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 305,445 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1.19M shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.