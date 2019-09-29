Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut by $2.37 Million Its Holding; Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Increased Holding by $3.08 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 12,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 104,193 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.23 million, down from 116,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,389 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 43,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2,963 shares to 8,953 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 10,392 shares to 116,197 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,461 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).