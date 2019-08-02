Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Position by $343,710 as Market Value Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 14 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 903,486 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 51,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.19M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $127.65. About 2.12M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 47,173 shares to 189,878 shares, valued at $47.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:MATW) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,153 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 319,031 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,319 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Victory Capital Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 87,015 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Com. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.11% or 22,000 shares. Principal Fincl Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.61M shares. Prudential Plc has invested 1.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Westover Capital Advisors holds 1.24% or 19,414 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl owns 119,500 shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Limited has invested 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Argent Cap Ltd reported 0.89% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grand Jean Cap Mngmt accumulated 68,298 shares. Massachusetts-based Middleton And Co Inc Ma has invested 1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 262,997 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate invested in 27,681 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 87,295 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 1,489 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cognios Ltd reported 0.77% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). United Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 150,775 shares. Everence Inc holds 6,340 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.2% or 20,935 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.13% or 97,871 shares. First In reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 8,945 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,914 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,848 shares to 10,672 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).