Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted Holding by $2.35 Million as Stock Price Rose; Moon Capital Management Cut Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $28.81 Million as Stock Rose

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.31. About 1.01 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 28/03/2018 – CME clinches Spencer’s Nex in deal to shakeup $500bn Treasuries market; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,475 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, down from 83,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.19 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 125,049 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jump Trading Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 30,225 shares. 183,025 are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.44 million shares. Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited has invested 1.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moller Financial holds 0.13% or 1,801 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6.55M shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 44,993 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 147,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Limited Com owns 5.81 million shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il has invested 0.58% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Boltwood Capital Management invested in 6,500 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited has 2.38% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

