Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $2.35 Million; Washington Capital Management Boosted Mylan N V (MYL) Position by $615,020 as Stock Declined

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company's stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 4.02M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company's stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 842,695 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,200 shares to 27,794 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,580 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares.

