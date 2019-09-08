Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $7.12 Million; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Market Value Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $677,406

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 447,916 shares traded or 45.71% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95 million for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset stated it has 21,234 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 13,333 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,996 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cetera Limited Liability owns 3,456 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mgmt has 0.25% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stanley invested 0.47% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 2,115 shares. First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Webster Comml Bank N A owns 29 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 76,221 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 244,814 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 138,068 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 48,570 shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 21,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management owns 415,384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,618 shares in its portfolio. First Trust LP invested in 0% or 34,178 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,683 shares. 427,678 are owned by Signia Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Kestrel Inv Management Corporation invested 1.27% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Morgan Stanley invested in 2.24 million shares or 0% of the stock. North invested in 0.01% or 11,042 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 11,000 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 205,870 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 26,612 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 62,716 shares.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, U.S. Global Investors and Lexington Realty Trust among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in PS Business Parks, New Senior Investment Group, Civeo, PCM, GAIN Capital, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for July 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.