Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Immunomedics (IMMU) Share Value Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 780,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. BALL BRYAN also bought $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,945 are held by Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 36,782 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,327 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Atlantic Union Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Bb&T Securities Limited reported 12,750 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd owns 65,479 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 271,929 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Swiss Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 242,450 shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 46,705 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 5,900 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp holds 0% or 136,866 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $19.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Homology Medicines Inc.

