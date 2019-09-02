Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake; John G Ullman & Associates Increases Stake in Granite Construction (GVA)

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 110,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 518,725 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 408,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 464,029 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GRANITE CONSTRUCTION SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated – GVA – Business Wire” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:GVA Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Granite Construction Incorporated – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp And Trust accumulated 272 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,743 shares. 518,725 were accumulated by John G Ullman Associate Incorporated. Stifel Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I has 3.11% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Community And Invest, Kentucky-based fund reported 214,264 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested in 247,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 117,869 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Paradigm Cap Mngmt holds 20,000 shares. The Texas-based Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1,464 shares. Cap Mgmt Assocs Ny holds 11,000 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha accumulated 76,698 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 35,509 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares to 140,075 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $305,409 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand, worth $55,800 on Tuesday, August 20. $151,050 worth of stock was bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.14M for 33.12 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.