Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased Holding by $1.23 Million; Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Stake Upped by Luminus Management Llc

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 7,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,407 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 123,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 160,538 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 146.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 3.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.77M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.56 million, up from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 246,923 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 27.58% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMERCIAL METALS CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Pierz girls take first at CMC indoor meet; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 17/05/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Delivers Groundbreaking Research; 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – WELL PREPARED FOR ESMA’S MEASURES; 29/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets says H2 net operating income ahead of first half; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q EPS CONT OPS 8C

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 165,717 shares to 227,318 shares, valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 581,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,847 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $15,920 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 178 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 150,170 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 161,100 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.02% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 9.88M shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 28,752 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co owns 39,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 61,251 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 36,972 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has 0.15% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Moreover, Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.04% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Cornerstone Advsrs has 62 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Adirondack accumulated 23 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 66,177 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Financial Counselors holds 6,296 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 1,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 13,462 shares. 8,250 were accumulated by Duncker Streett &. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.25% or 254,942 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Spirit Of America Management has invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 1,780 shares stake. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 928,841 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.35% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited has invested 1.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 64,078 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 31,445 shares to 242,466 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. by 49,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 31.09 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.