Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Moller Financial Services Lowered Holding by $646,816; Capital Planning Advisors Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 1.62 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.31B market cap company. It closed at $201.99 lastly. It is down 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares to 802,099 shares, valued at $25.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31 million for 9.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,851 shares to 278,813 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,096 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).