Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Mizuho Bank LTD Upped Its Stake; Harvey Capital Management Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $202.95. About 584,920 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 14.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 3,559 shares. Bb&T invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 12,393 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,861 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 432,533 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 7,674 shares stake. Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Skylands Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 24,925 shares. 156,103 are held by Group. Greenleaf Tru reported 1,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Orleans Corp La reported 11,155 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 538,217 shares. National Bank & Trust invested in 1% or 510,954 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).