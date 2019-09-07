Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Upped Stake; Century Cmntys (CCS) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 202,385 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Corp invested in 0.02% or 575 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 29,895 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Counsel Llc New York reported 10.7% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oakbrook Investments owns 206,960 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Logan Mngmt holds 1,250 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% or 7,596 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Company owns 71,877 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation owns 4,259 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 151,181 shares. Archford Strategies Lc has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arcadia Mngmt Mi invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 99,357 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited has invested 1.6% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 36,800 shares to 236,800 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48 million for 7.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

