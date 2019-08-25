Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $14.76 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Extreme Networks (EXTR) as Stock Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 284.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 568,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 768,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 591,983 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CME Group falls after posting in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Management holds 6,877 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 166,435 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Lc stated it has 37,179 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). L S Advsrs holds 4,846 shares. Winslow Management Limited Liability Com has 5,230 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America owns 4,650 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation has invested 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 928,841 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 500,734 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Fiera Cap Corp has 2.53M shares. Leavell Inv Management invested in 31,925 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.47M shares stake. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.11% or 4,692 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 13,584 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 16,398 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 690,072 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 130,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd has invested 0.44% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Jefferies owns 11,882 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta invested in 0.02% or 10,377 shares. Bogle Inv Management Lp De holds 627,346 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 0.03% or 32,600 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Legal & General Pcl owns 275,200 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.09M shares. Profund Ltd Liability Company holds 17,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).