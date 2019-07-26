Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Increased Stake by $14.76 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.40 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 82.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 775 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 4,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 877,649 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 158,344 shares to 568,758 shares, valued at $30.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT).

