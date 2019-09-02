Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holder Permit Capital Has Lifted Holding

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 4.75M shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 5,977 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 8,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 2.94% or 60,700 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 499,852 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Cognios Lc owns 0.77% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13,333 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn accumulated 11,925 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com holds 0.07% or 51,932 shares. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 89 shares. Finemark Bancshares Tru has invested 0.31% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bartlett Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mackenzie Financial has 1.06M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Group Inc Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 2,005 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MarketAxess Up More Than 100% in a Year: Is Upside Left? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing 737 MAX and the FAA: A Clash of Culture and Convexity – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NY financial regulator approves Bakkt trust license – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.14 million for 33.12 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 5,757 shares to 18,388 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “MTG eyes expansion into China as Huya buys stake in e-sports firm ESL – StreetInsider.com” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited reported 2.99% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 333,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 2.69 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 64,045 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 15.91 million were reported by Fmr Limited Com. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 29,877 shares. Brant Point Inv Lc invested in 352,743 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 348,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 224,096 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 22,300 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 4.32M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 10,150 shares.