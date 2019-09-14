Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding by $1.05 Million; As Olin (OLN) Valuation Declined, Kensico Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $575,400

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.80 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.86M, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.85 million shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 144,073 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.96M, up from 138,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 974,804 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 23,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 114,744 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 151,481 shares. Next Fin Group Inc accumulated 104,117 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 203,126 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 53,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 226,357 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 846,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 195,550 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 33,937 are owned by Alps Advsrs Incorporated. Arizona State Retirement System owns 119,652 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Co stated it has 70,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Paradigm Management has invested 0.08% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ameriprise holds 480,518 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 63,900 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 62,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.48M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $234,882 was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. $10,872 worth of stock was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M on Wednesday, August 7. On Monday, August 12 Smith Vince J bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Olin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OLN) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 96,736 are held by Iron Lc. Asset Mngmt reported 7,566 shares. 1,196 were accumulated by Financial Architects Incorporated. Citigroup Inc holds 0.05% or 306,733 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Partners Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aviance Partners Lc accumulated 0.27% or 5,000 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 60,065 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 17,245 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lord Abbett Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 466,100 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd owns 2,099 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 1,912 were reported by Hilltop Inc. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 1,865 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0.11% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 31,287 shares to 920,275 shares, valued at $42.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 23,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,402 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn).