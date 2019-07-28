Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Increased Its Position by $848,536; As Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Trimmed Stake by $12.68 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund Comments on CME Group – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone has invested 0.75% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1.51 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. 38,559 are owned by Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Missouri-based Services Corporation has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Davis R M Inc accumulated 114,090 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 191,843 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1,636 were accumulated by Usca Ria Llc. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 380,040 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc invested in 0.07% or 43,039 shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y holds 1,500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 173,881 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 300 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares to 3,570 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,113 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bruni J V & Co Co reported 2.42M shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% or 12,805 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has 0.13% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 767,959 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Laffer has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 37,083 shares. Pl Cap Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 347,500 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 36,510 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company invested in 11,467 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal And General Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.13M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. 68,464 are owned by Front Barnett Associate Lc. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 116,284 are owned by Cipher Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 302,100 shares to 945,700 shares, valued at $267.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc (Call).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers – Part 2 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.