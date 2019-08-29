Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $848,536 as Share Value Rose; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Stock Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake by $582,400

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 5,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $181.8. About 870,351 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $216.63. About 380,551 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/05/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) by 76,569 shares to 7.49 million shares, valued at $344.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 412,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Eqis Cap Management invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 6,512 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 106,608 shares. 2.98 million were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Salem Counselors accumulated 691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mgmt owns 30,557 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.70M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 1.80M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru invested in 20,583 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,875 shares. Lourd Limited reported 0.02% stake. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 312,818 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Vigilant Management Ltd Llc has 1.88% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.27% or 1,952 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Raytheon wins $199M Navy contract to upgrade Phalanx weapons – Washington Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,113 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.